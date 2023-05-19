Robert Kraft promotes World Cup with shot at Jets

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft used a promotional opportunity on Thursday to take a shot at the team’s old rivals.

Kraft taunted the New York Jets at an event revealing the official logo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will play some games in Boston. Kraft talked about how the World Cup brings people together, and compared it to beating the Jets.

“The world we’re living in now, we need the World Cup more than ever,” Kraft said, via Nick O’Malley of Mass Live. “Because seeing different communities from different parts of the world gather together and celebrate and really be excited in a way — I guess only when the Patriots are kicking butt against the Jets, that’s the same feeling.”

The antipathy between the Jets and Patriots runs deep. The Patriots continue to get the better of their longtime rivals despite their recent downturn, as New England has won the last 14 meetings between the two teams. There is even some reason to believe that the Patriots made an NFL Draft trade just to sabotage the Jets.

The Jets’ acquisition of Aaron Rodgers has given New York fans some hope that things may finally turn in their favor in 2023. Kraft is getting his digs in while he still can, though.