Robert Saleh hired by Jets as new head coach

Yet another NFL head coach job has been filled.

The New York Jets are hiring Robert Saleh as their new head coach, the team announced on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Saleh is getting a 5-year deal.

Saleh began to receive attention as a head coach candidate last year after coordinating the defense that got the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. He was a finalist for the Browns job, but they chose Kevin Stefanski instead.

This year, Saleh was a candidate for numerous head coaching jobs, and he was a finalist for the Jets, which he ended up receiving.

The Jets are coming off a 2-14 season and haven’t had a winning season since 2015. Saleh will have his work cut out for him, but at least the Jets have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, and it helps that the Patriots don’t have a quarterback. What hurts is that Buffalo and Miami are both teams on the rise.

Interestingly, Schefter says that Saleh will bring 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur with him as his offensive coordinator.