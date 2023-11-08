Robert Saleh had bumbling response to pointed question about Jets QBs

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has publicly defended quarterback Zach Wilson all season, but his true feelings may have slipped out a bit during a radio interview on Tuesday.

Saleh struggled with pointed questioning by Michael Kay on “The Michael Kay Show” as the host pointed out that Wilson was the one constant in the Jets’ struggles on offense over the past two seasons. Kay added that Wilson was not good enough to start ahead of Mike White in 2022, questioned why Wilson was trusted enough to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup in the first place, and asked Saleh why he would not give backup Trevor Siemian a look instead of Wilson.

Saleh did not have a very good answer for any of it.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh freezes badly when Michael Kay asks, “You have Trevor Siemian in your building, why not give him a try?” Wow. (🎥 @BoyGreen25) pic.twitter.com/gdqVv7etK8 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 7, 2023

“I got you. It’s a fair question. Like I said … I don’t know. You got me. I’m going to plead the fifth on this one,” Saleh admitted. “I kind of explained it, respectfully, but they’re valid questions, and I know from passionate fans all having the same questions, I respect it greatly. I’ve got to look at it from a global standpoint and just see where we are and look at the All-22 the best I can and make the decisions as best as possible.”

Saleh has tried very hard to deflect as much criticism from Wilson as possible. The Jets’ offense has struggled for much of the year, and the coach has tried to argue that the issues go well beyond the quarterback. Even if true, Wilson is not doing anything to demonstrate that he has the answer, and even Saleh had to admit that questions about potentially replacing him are not unreasonable.

Semien signed with the Jets in late September following Rodgers’ Achilles injury. He has not shown much in his NFL career, and the Jets do not seem to have a ton of faith in him as a potential Wilson replacement.