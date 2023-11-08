 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 8, 2023

Robert Saleh had bumbling response to pointed question about Jets QBs

November 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has publicly defended quarterback Zach Wilson all season, but his true feelings may have slipped out a bit during a radio interview on Tuesday.

Saleh struggled with pointed questioning by Michael Kay on “The Michael Kay Show” as the host pointed out that Wilson was the one constant in the Jets’ struggles on offense over the past two seasons. Kay added that Wilson was not good enough to start ahead of Mike White in 2022, questioned why Wilson was trusted enough to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup in the first place, and asked Saleh why he would not give backup Trevor Siemian a look instead of Wilson.

Saleh did not have a very good answer for any of it.

“I got you. It’s a fair question. Like I said … I don’t know. You got me. I’m going to plead the fifth on this one,” Saleh admitted. “I kind of explained it, respectfully, but they’re valid questions, and I know from passionate fans all having the same questions, I respect it greatly. I’ve got to look at it from a global standpoint and just see where we are and look at the All-22 the best I can and make the decisions as best as possible.”

Saleh has tried very hard to deflect as much criticism from Wilson as possible. The Jets’ offense has struggled for much of the year, and the coach has tried to argue that the issues go well beyond the quarterback. Even if true, Wilson is not doing anything to demonstrate that he has the answer, and even Saleh had to admit that questions about potentially replacing him are not unreasonable.

Semien signed with the Jets in late September following Rodgers’ Achilles injury. He has not shown much in his NFL career, and the Jets do not seem to have a ton of faith in him as a potential Wilson replacement.

Article Tags

New York JetsRobert SalehZach Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus