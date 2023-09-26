Jets sign veteran QB amid Zach Wilson’s struggles

The New York Jets have been very vocal with their commitment to Zach Wilson since Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury, but they are finally bringing in a veteran quarterback.

Trevor Siemian has agreed to a deal with the Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old Trevor Siemian was with the Jets in 2019. He spent this past summer with the Bengals. He has been with seven NFL teams and was a part of the Broncos’ team that won Super Bowl 50. https://t.co/bD2gHen8lj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015, was most recently with the Cincinnati Bengals. He competed during training camp for the backup quarterback job behind Joe Burrow, but the Bengals went with Jake Browning instead and released Siemian before the season.

Siemian, 31, has played for several different teams and started 30 games in his career. He has a record of 13-17 as a starter and has thrown 42 touchdown passes compared to 28 interceptions.

Wilson was terrible in his first two NFL seasons after the Jets drafted him second overall in 2021. The former BYU star has not looked any better since taking over for Rodgers. Wilson has completed just 52.4% of his passes and has 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in three games.

Wilson went 18/36 for 157 yards in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets had numerous possessions late in the game with chances to take the lead, but their offense looked horrendous. Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who has been very supportive of Wilson, said the quarterback was not to blame for the loss.

Siemian will likely serve as a backup in New York for now. At least two other notable veterans have expressed interest in joining the Jets, so they could make another move in the coming weeks if Wilson continues to struggle.