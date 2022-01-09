 Skip to main content
Robert Saleh lost huge amount of weight in first season as Jets coach

January 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Robert Saleh on the sidelines

Robert Saleh is revealing exactly what coaching the New York Jets will do to a person’s body.

The Jets head coach told reporters this week that he has lost a ton of weight in his first season leading the team.

“I was talking to my wife [Thursday] night [and] I think I’ve lost about 25 pounds, so I got to get that back,” said Saleh, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “It’s been a roller coaster that we were expecting.

“You don’t really know until you’re actually in it,” Saleh added about the grind of being a head coach. “When you talk to the people around, talk to you guys [reporters], talk to fans … the scars run pretty deep and you’re trying to absorb it all and you’re trying to understand it.”

Saleh is in his first year as a head coach in the NFL. Prior to that, Saleh had been a defensive coach for the last decade-and-a-half, including stints with Houston, Seattle, Jacksonville, and San Francisco.

The Jets, who are 4-12 this year, are also one of the tougher head coaching jobs in the league. It is a job that not everybody can do (as we saw earlier this season), so credit to Saleh for hanging in there and seeing it through.

Photo: Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

