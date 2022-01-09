Robert Saleh lost huge amount of weight in first season as Jets coach

Robert Saleh is revealing exactly what coaching the New York Jets will do to a person’s body.

The Jets head coach told reporters this week that he has lost a ton of weight in his first season leading the team.

“I was talking to my wife [Thursday] night [and] I think I’ve lost about 25 pounds, so I got to get that back,” said Saleh, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “It’s been a roller coaster that we were expecting.

“You don’t really know until you’re actually in it,” Saleh added about the grind of being a head coach. “When you talk to the people around, talk to you guys [reporters], talk to fans … the scars run pretty deep and you’re trying to absorb it all and you’re trying to understand it.”

Saleh is in his first year as a head coach in the NFL. Prior to that, Saleh had been a defensive coach for the last decade-and-a-half, including stints with Houston, Seattle, Jacksonville, and San Francisco.

The Jets, who are 4-12 this year, are also one of the tougher head coaching jobs in the league. It is a job that not everybody can do (as we saw earlier this season), so credit to Saleh for hanging in there and seeing it through.

Photo: Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports