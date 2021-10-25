Robert Saleh responds to those saying he should yell at his players

Robert Saleh responded on Sunday to critics who think he needs to handle some of his players differently.

Saleh is in his first season as the head coach of the New York Jets. His team got smashed 54-13 by the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Some questioned whether Saleh, who isn’t a yeller, might have to start yelling at some of his young players more to get on their cases. The first-year coach said no way.

“If you need someone to yell at you, playing child’s game for a king’s ransom, then you don’t deserve to wear the logo, period,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano.

That’s a solid response.

Each coach has their own style. Some are vocal and animated. Some remain reserved. Not everyone has to have the same style, and Saleh doesn’t need to yell if he doesn’t think it will benefit the team.

But Saleh does need to figure out how to avoid such embarrassing results on the field. Maybe it was personal for Bill Belichick, who seemed to enjoy the blowout win. The Jets certainly did not enjoy being on the losing end.