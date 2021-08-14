Video: Robert Saleh runs the bleachers prior to Jets’ preseason opener

As San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh became known for his intensity and enthusiasm on the sideline. That clearly hasn’t changed now that he’s head coach of the New York Jets.

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday that quickly went viral, Saleh was seen running up the bleachers ahead of the Jets’ preseason opener against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Coach Saleh is running the bleachers before Giants Jets today at MetLife #FootballGuy @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/y2gd1Kqny2 — jon smith (@jonsmith54545) August 14, 2021

Saleh has to stay fit. Plus, he has to prove that he’s the right guy to turn the Jets around, and while running bleachers alone won’t show that, it certainly speaks to his dedication.

It sure seems like Saleh won’t be changing his habits now that he’s a head coach. In some cases, that’s going to take some getting used to, but we doubt anyone is going to complain if he makes this a ritual.