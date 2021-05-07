Robert Saleh shares funny story about forgetting he was Jets’ head coach

Robert Saleh was named the head coach of the New York Jets less than four months ago, and he admitted on Thursday that he is still getting used to being the top dog with his new team.

Saleh, who spent 16 years as an assistant coach in the NFL before landing the Jets job, shared a funny story after the Jets held their first official team practice under him. The 42-year-old said he accidentally took his “normal spot” behind the huddle when the horn blew to signal the end of practice. Saleh was getting ready to “listen to the head coach speak” before it quickly occurred to him that addressing the team is now his job.

Saleh has done things a certain way for nearly two decades, so you can understand why being the man in charge would take some getting used to. If you remember, he also had a funny scare during his first NFL Draft last week.

The Jets are hoping for big things from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, but many believe going from Adam Gase to Saleh will be the best thing that happened to them this offseason.