Robert Saleh has strong message for Jets’ critics

Robert Saleh is pounding the table after another 0-1 start to the season for the New York Jets.

The Jets coach Saleh appeared Monday on ESPN’s “The Michael Kay Show” and had a strongly-worded message for the team’s critics.

“For all those people who continue to talk and continue to doubt, we’re taking receipts,” said Saleh, per Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “And I can’t wait — and I’ll speak for the entire organization — to shove it down everyone’s throat when it comes around.

“What people don’t understand is that this was worse than an expansion team when [GM] Joe [Douglas] got here, ” Saleh continued. “And Joe has done a phenomenal job getting us back to square zero to where we can start building over the last two years. And we’re going to win, I know we are.”

Saleh, who is in his second season as Jets coach, went 4-13 with the team in 2021. Douglas arrived two years before that and oversaw a full teardown of the roster that he and Saleh continue to work their way back from.

Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was not especially encouraging. But starting QB Zach Wilson remains sidelined with a knee injury, and the Jets have some nice young pieces (like Breece Hall, Mekhi Becton, plus this year’s first-round draft picks Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson) to work with on top of Wilson.

The 43-year-old Saleh is a very intense coach, and he cannot wait to smile and wave at the haters if and when the Jets’ fortunes finally turn.