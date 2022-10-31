Robert Saleh responds to potential Zach Wilson benching

Even though the New York Jets are a pleasantly surprising 5-3, coach Robert Saleh is facing questions about quarterback Zach Wilson’s status as starter.

Wilson threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and Saleh was questioned Monday about the security of the starting quarterback’s job. The Jets coach responded by offering up a firm endorsement of Wilson, saying that injury was the only thing that would get him to make a quarterback change.

Robert Saleh said the #Jets gave zero thought to benching Zach Wilson yesterday. He added that #NYJ will stick with Wilson throughout this year — for better or worse — no matter what happens. Only thing that gets Wilson out of the lineup is injury. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 31, 2022

The Jets did start Joe Flacco for the first three games of the season while Wilson was injured. Flacco went just 1-2 and did not play particularly well outside of one comeback win against the Cleveland Browns, so it is not as if the Jets have a superior option behind Wilson.

Wilson’s decision-making definitely needs some work. To Saleh and the Jets, that can only be improved through experience.