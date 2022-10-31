 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 31, 2022

Robert Saleh responds to potential Zach Wilson benching

October 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the New York Jets are a pleasantly surprising 5-3, coach Robert Saleh is facing questions about quarterback Zach Wilson’s status as starter.

Wilson threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and Saleh was questioned Monday about the security of the starting quarterback’s job. The Jets coach responded by offering up a firm endorsement of Wilson, saying that injury was the only thing that would get him to make a quarterback change.

The Jets did start Joe Flacco for the first three games of the season while Wilson was injured. Flacco went just 1-2 and did not play particularly well outside of one comeback win against the Cleveland Browns, so it is not as if the Jets have a superior option behind Wilson.

Wilson’s decision-making definitely needs some work. To Saleh and the Jets, that can only be improved through experience.

Article Tags

New York JetsZach Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus