Zach Wilson made brutal decision on awful interception

October 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a fairly awful day on Sunday against the New England Patriots, with one particular play summing things up nicely.

Wilson was ripped for one fourth quarter interception, in which he more or less flung a pass into quadruple coverage in pure desperation. Wilson was apparently desperate to convert on third down in a nine point game, but he wound up throwing it directly to New England’s Devin McCourty.

Wilson has to throw the ball away here. That would have been less damaging than an interception, at least.

The second-year quarterback has won praise for his leadership this season, and he did have the Jets at 5-2 coming in. A performance like this against the division rival Patriots is likely to raise some doubts again.

