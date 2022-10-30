Zach Wilson made brutal decision on awful interception

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a fairly awful day on Sunday against the New England Patriots, with one particular play summing things up nicely.

Wilson was ripped for one fourth quarter interception, in which he more or less flung a pass into quadruple coverage in pure desperation. Wilson was apparently desperate to convert on third down in a nine point game, but he wound up throwing it directly to New England’s Devin McCourty.

I can't stop laughing at this. My man threw into quad coveragepic.twitter.com/eIT1skBwdN — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 30, 2022

Wilson has to throw the ball away here. That would have been less damaging than an interception, at least.

The second-year quarterback has won praise for his leadership this season, and he did have the Jets at 5-2 coming in. A performance like this against the division rival Patriots is likely to raise some doubts again.