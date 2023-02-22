Robert Woods takes swipe at Titans after being released

Robert Woods is apparently doing cartwheels after getting released by the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran wide receiver Woods was one of several players who got cut by the Titans on Wednesday as part of salary-saving measures. Woods reacted to his release with an interesting tweet.

“Free!” Woods wrote.

Free! — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

The ex-second-round pick Woods had one of the worst seasons of his career on the Titans, making 53 receptions for just 527 yards and two TDs despite appearing in all 17 games. Tennessee’s QB play (between Ryan Tannehill, Malik Hooker, and Joshua Dobbs) was partly to blame, but Woods also struggled to regain his form in his first season since a 2021 ACL tear.

Bobby Trees did not choose to go to the Titans, having been traded there by the Los Angeles Rams before the 2022 season. Now Woods is a free agent (and not the first receiver to have a messy split with Tennessee).