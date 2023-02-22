Titans cut several players to get under salary cap

The Tennessee Titans had a big problem with the salary cap entering the offseason, but they quickly addressed the situation.

The Titans on Wednesday cut left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock. The three moves helped the team shed just over $29 million in salary against the cap.

Lewan was entering the final year of a five-year, $80 million contract. He was owed just over $14.8 million for 2023 and knew his release was imminent.

Woods signed a 4-year, $65 million contract extension with the Rams in 2020. The Titans acquired him last year. Depending on whether he is a pre or post-June cut, Woods will save the team either $12 million or $13.75 million in cap space. Bullock’s release saves the team just over $2 million in cap space.

Now the Titans will have some operating room, though they have more holes to fill as well. Tennessee went 7-10 last season. That spoiled a streak of six straight winning seasons and three straight playoff appearances.