Titans cut several players to get under salary cap

February 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mike Vrabel on the sidelines

Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans had a big problem with the salary cap entering the offseason, but they quickly addressed the situation.

The Titans on Wednesday cut left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock. The three moves helped the team shed just over $29 million in salary against the cap.

Lewan was entering the final year of a five-year, $80 million contract. He was owed just over $14.8 million for 2023 and knew his release was imminent.

Woods signed a 4-year, $65 million contract extension with the Rams in 2020. The Titans acquired him last year. Depending on whether he is a pre or post-June cut, Woods will save the team either $12 million or $13.75 million in cap space. Bullock’s release saves the team just over $2 million in cap space.

Now the Titans will have some operating room, though they have more holes to fill as well. Tennessee went 7-10 last season. That spoiled a streak of six straight winning seasons and three straight playoff appearances.

Article Tags

Tennessee Titans
