Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns.

Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports.

John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is headed back to Houston, where he played just 40 games despite being with the team for nearly two full seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Wall was traded to Houston as part of the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2020. His first season in Houston was cut short by a hamstring injury. The rebuilding Rockets then reached a mutual decision with Wall for him to not play at all last year.

The Rockets also got Danny Green as part of Thursday’s trade, while the Grizzlies landed veteran guard Luke Kennard.

Gordon should have the biggest impact of any of the players involved in the multi-team deal. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 13.2 points per game this season and could play a significant role for the Clippers. He began his career in L.A. and played three seasons there before the Clippers traded him.

The Clippers are also said to have their eye on another veteran guard.