2 teams interested in Russell Westbrook if he is bought out

February 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has been traded to the rebuilding Utah Jazz and immediately is a candidate to be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with the veteran guard, at least two teams reportedly have interest in adding him.

Chris B. Haynes reported Wednesday night that both the LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls have interest in adding Westbrook if he is bought out.

The Clippers would seem like a natural fit for Westbrook. He’s from Los Angeles and is already living in the city. He would be playing home games in the same arena as he has been now. His life wouldn’t change except for the team he’s playing for within the same city. He’d even have less pressure on him.

For the Clippers or anyone else, Westbrook would be on a minimum salary. Considering he has embraced his role off the bench, he could be a helpful piece to a team looking for some depth. The only problem with Westbrook remains his sometimes difficult personality.

