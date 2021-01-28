Washington coach Ron Rivera declared cancer-free

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera received excellent news about his health on Thursday.

Rivera’s daughter Courtney tweeted Thursday that Rivera had been declared cancer-free after initially being diagnosed last August. Rivera’s wife Stephanie also confirmed the news.

Thank you all for the love and prayers just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!! https://t.co/zxHls7WV7g — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) January 28, 2021

Prayers have been answered. Thx to all the Drs & nurses who “Coached up” @RiverboatRonHC and me and gave us the winning game plan to defeat cancer. The PET scan said it all, cancer you lost this fight! #RiveraStrong — Stephanie Rivera (@CoachRiv2) January 28, 2021

Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in August and was treated through October, including chemotherapy, all while coaching the team. He was quite open about how the cancer impacted his routine and his ability to do his job. Despite this, he coached every game of the season, including the team’s playoff appearance against Tampa Bay.

This is outstanding news for Rivera, and it sounds like the 59-year-old is in the clear health-wise ahead of the 2021 season.