Washington coach Ron Rivera declared cancer-free

January 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ron Rivera

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera received excellent news about his health on Thursday.

Rivera’s daughter Courtney tweeted Thursday that Rivera had been declared cancer-free after initially being diagnosed last August. Rivera’s wife Stephanie also confirmed the news.

Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in August and was treated through October, including chemotherapy, all while coaching the team. He was quite open about how the cancer impacted his routine and his ability to do his job. Despite this, he coached every game of the season, including the team’s playoff appearance against Tampa Bay.

This is outstanding news for Rivera, and it sounds like the 59-year-old is in the clear health-wise ahead of the 2021 season.

