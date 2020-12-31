Ron Rivera reveals how cancer changes his routine for primetime games

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has an added challenge when it comes to preparing for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington can win the NFC East with a win, which led to the game being shifted to Sunday night. That presents a challenge for Rivera, who still suffers from fatigue after concluding cancer treatment in October. Rivera admitted that the 8:20 p.m. ET start time represents when he’d usually be getting ready for bed, so he’s making adjustments to be able to coach.

“I will have a nap during the day, take a break in between just looking at some game plan stuff and tape. I’ll take a break and try to get a little bit more rest,” Rivera said Thursday, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “It was interesting because the Pittsburgh game, I had a little bit of that too going on and I was able to take a nap at the stadium. I just got to pay attention to that and make sure I’m taking advantage of the opportunity to rest.”

Rivera concluded treatment for lymph node cancer in October, and commemorated it with this great tweet. He’s still dealing with the residual effects, though. They make his job a little more complicated, but he’s got a plan to deal with it.