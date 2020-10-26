Ron Rivera sends great tweet after finishing cancer treatment

The Washington Football Team came away with a huge win on Sunday when they dominated the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Ron Rivera had a much bigger victory on Monday morning. Rivera completed his final cancer treatment, and he is understandably excited about it.

Rivera has been undergoing treatment for lymph node cancer. His last treatment was Monday, and the coach decided to get in on the “How it Started vs. How it’s Going” social media trend with an awesome tweet.

How it started. How it’s going! pic.twitter.com/PbBMovYIel — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) October 26, 2020

The photo on the left shows Rivera earlier on in his treatment, and you can see he looks exhausted. The photo on the right was taken on Monday morning, when Rivera got to ring the bell that symbolizes his treatment program has been completed.

Washington also shared a heartwarming video of Rivera receiving a round of applause as he exited the treatment center.

Rivera has received IV treatments during games this season and was visibly struggling to get through a few contests, according to reporters. He recently described his battle with cancer as having a 300-pound gorilla on his back and said he is usually exhausted by about 5 p.m.

Hopefully, Rivera will start to feel a lot better now.