Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario

January 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to make a fairly embarrassing gaffe after his team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Commanders entered Sunday in an unusual spot, as they could conceivably clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated depending on how results elsewhere went. However, the Commanders lost, leaving only potential elimination on the table. A Washington loss, combined with wins for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, would mean elimination. The Commanders lost to Cleveland and the Lions did win in the early window to push Washington to the brink.

Even though this was well-known prior to the game, Rivera seemed completely unaware. When asked after the game if Sam Howell could be in contention to start at quarterback in Week 18 if the Commanders are eliminated Sunday, Rivera’s response was confusion.

“We can be eliminated?” Rivera asked.

That does not look like a joke. Rivera really had no clue that his team was facing elimination on Sunday.

That is a pretty awful look for an NFL head coach. Sure, nobody expects Rivera to be running the numbers himself, but someone on the staff really should have made sure that he knew of the potential outcomes.

Rivera knew that a win would be huge for Washington’s playoff chances, so it probably did not impact strategy. That said, considering the importance of his quarterback choice, that adds another slightly worrying element.

