Ron Rivera has rough time getting through game as he battles cancer

October 4, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera was fighting through an especially rough time on Sunday during Washington’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rivera has been receiving treatment for lymph node cancer. He has had IVs during games this season to help him get through the contests.

The combination of enduring cancer treatment and trying to coach an NFL team is especially taxing. According to some reporters in attendance for Sunday’s game, Rivera was having a tough time fighting through it on Sunday.

NBC’s JP Finlay adds that Rivera had a rough week with treatments too.

Washington showed its support for Rivera with a special “Rivera Strong” cardboard cutout section supporting the coach. Some people donated money to have a cutout, and the team donated money for them too. The money went to the American Cancer Society.

Washington lost 31-17 and is now 1-3. But just getting through these games and his treatment are victories for Rivera.

