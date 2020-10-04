Ron Rivera has rough time getting through game as he battles cancer

Ron Rivera was fighting through an especially rough time on Sunday during Washington’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rivera has been receiving treatment for lymph node cancer. He has had IVs during games this season to help him get through the contests.

The combination of enduring cancer treatment and trying to coach an NFL team is especially taxing. According to some reporters in attendance for Sunday’s game, Rivera was having a tough time fighting through it on Sunday.

As the half ended, a Washington PR person handed Ron Rivera a phone (presumably for network halftime report). Rivera walked off the field leaning on the PR person's shoulder while talking on the phone. He is fighting through this afternoon. — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) October 4, 2020

Ron Rivera is back on the field for the second half. This guy is really pushing thru — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2020

NBC’s JP Finlay adds that Rivera had a rough week with treatments too.

I'd expect Ron Rivera to get an IV at halftime. He did that Week 1 and it's gotta be warm baking in the sun on Washington sideline. He's had a rough week with treatments too. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2020

Washington showed its support for Rivera with a special “Rivera Strong” cardboard cutout section supporting the coach. Some people donated money to have a cutout, and the team donated money for them too. The money went to the American Cancer Society.

The Washington Football Team surprised Ron Rivera with this before today’s game — his own corner of fans, including his dogs. pic.twitter.com/Cs1mkb3IZc — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2020

Washington lost 31-17 and is now 1-3. But just getting through these games and his treatment are victories for Rivera.