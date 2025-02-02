Ex-Coach of the Year interviews for role with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are filling out their staff after they hired Liam Coen as their new head coach this week, and they reportedly met with one big-name candidate over the weekend.

Ron Rivera has interviewed with the Jaguars for a potential role on Coen’s staff, according to SI’s John Shipley. It is unclear what specific title Rivera would have, but the 63-year-old may have discussed a senior assistant position with the team.

Rivera was head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19, winning two AP Coach of the Year Awards and leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season. But his reputation has since taken a hit because of his failed stint as head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2020-23. Rivera never had a winning season in Washington and finished 4-13 last year before getting fired by the Commanders (who have since gone 12-5 and are currently in the divisional round of the playoffs).

Though he has an overall record of 102-103 as a head coach, Rivera still landed some head coach interviews with NFL teams this offseason.