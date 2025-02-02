 Skip to main content
Ex-Coach of the Year interviews for role with Jaguars

February 2, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet

A Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet lies on the field before of a regular season NFL football matchup against New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Photo Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars are filling out their staff after they hired Liam Coen as their new head coach this week, and they reportedly met with one big-name candidate over the weekend.

Ron Rivera has interviewed with the Jaguars for a potential role on Coen’s staff, according to SI’s John Shipley. It is unclear what specific title Rivera would have, but the 63-year-old may have discussed a senior assistant position with the team.

Rivera was head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19, winning two AP Coach of the Year Awards and leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season. But his reputation has since taken a hit because of his failed stint as head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2020-23. Rivera never had a winning season in Washington and finished 4-13 last year before getting fired by the Commanders (who have since gone 12-5 and are currently in the divisional round of the playoffs).

Though he has an overall record of 102-103 as a head coach, Rivera still landed some head coach interviews with NFL teams this offseason.