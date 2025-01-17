Ron Rivera lands head coach interview with AFC team

Riverboat Ron is dropping down from the rafters for another interview.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Friday that the ex-NFL coach Rivera is interviewing with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. Las Vegas is looking for a new head coach following last week’s firing of Antonio Pierce.

Rivera, 63, was head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19, winning two AP Coach of the Year Awards and leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season. But his reputation has since taken a hit because of his failed stint as head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2020-23. Rivera never had a winning season in Washington and finished 4-13 last year before getting fired by the Commanders (who have since gone 12-5 and are currently in the divisional round of the playoffs).

With an overall record of 102-103 (.498), Rivera is almost synonymous with mediocrity at this point. But he is still a decently popular candidate for head coaching jobs and already interviewed with a team in the NFC days ago.