Ron Rivera walks out of press conference after defending Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera had an eventful evening following a busy week and busy day.

Rivera coached his Washington Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday. In the days leading up to the game, Rivera made headlines by saying that “quarterback” was the big reason for Washington trailing other teams in the NFC East.

Then on Thursday, a big report from ESPN dropped that talked about the ways the NFL has tried to push out Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and how Snyder has fought back.

Rivera was asked after the game about the Snyder report. He brushed most of that off, saying his job is to focus on the team and the game. The coach was also asked about a report saying that Snyder wanted quarterback Carson Wentz, not Rivera.

Around the 1:07 mark, Rivera decided to speak his mind and defend his players, including Wentz. Beware because he drops some profanity.

Ron Rivera walks out of his postgame presser "Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn't want anything to do with Carson well bull**** I'm the f****** guy that pulled out the sheets of paper… that watched the tape in freaking Indianapolis."#Commanders #HTTC @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/aWw1grEj2P — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) October 14, 2022

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson,” Rivera said. “Well, bulls—. I’m the f—ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper that alooked at the analytics, that watched the tape when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off, because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry, I’m done.”

Rivera then walked off the podium after that.

Whether Rivera truly believes in Wentz is up for you to decide. At the least, he seemed to put on a show in the postgame press conference to send a message to Wentz that he has his quarterback’s back.