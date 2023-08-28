Ron Rivera has 1 big regret about his handling of Sam Howell

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera made a fairly surprising admission about his handling of Sam Howell last season.

Rivera did not give Howell any game time until the final game of the 2022 season, which turned out to be a 26-6 win over the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders coach was so impressed with what he saw from his rookie quarterback that he told his wife that he wished he had turned to Howell sooner.

“You can ask Stephanie, all we f—ing talked about was the quarterback, what the quarterback did, who he was,” Rivera told Albert Breer of The MMQB. “I kept saying, F—, if I would have known this, I would have played him sooner. When you only have so much time to show it, it’s hard, I kept thinking, God … but after that game, everything told me this kid, give him the opportunity and see what he does with it.”

Howell went 11-for-19 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the game, but Rivera was impressed by his command and his quick ability to learn from mistakes. The coach’s faith in the quarterback has not wavered since.

The Commanders went 8-8-1 in 2022, with Carson Wentz and then Taylor Heinicke getting the first 16 starts of the season. Neither was terribly impressive, so it’s no surprise Rivera was kicking himself for not getting a glimpse at Howell sooner.