Ron Rivera has strong criticism for Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made a surprising remark this week about his team’s upcoming game, and it sounds like it did not sit well with Ron Rivera.

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that the Cowboys are not concerning themselves with any outside noise about their inconsistent play. He said they are as confident as ever heading into their matchup with Washington and that they are “going to win this game.” Rivera was asked later in the day about McCarthy guaranteeing a victory. He was critical of his fellow coach for making himself the center of attention.

“I think it’s interesting. I don’t think it’s important. I think that’s the big mistake,” Rivera said. “As far as I’m concerned, you do that for a couple of reasons. One is you want to get in our head. … Secondly, he’s trying to convince his team. So, again, I think that’s another mistake because he’s now made it about him and what he said. It’s not about his players anymore. I think that’s the big mistake.”

McCarthy was asked on Friday if he had anything to add. He called Rivera’s remarks “irrelevant.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's response to Washington coach Ron Rivera's comments on his guarantee:

"It’s irrelevant what anybody thinks. I was talking about my team. I can always coach my own team. And that’s where I am with it. We have great confidence. It was an honest answer. https://t.co/yB8dsFjlL6 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 10, 2021

McCarthy probably expect his comments to be viewed as a slight as Washington, but there’s no question Rivera’s team is treating them as such.

