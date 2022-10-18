Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback.

Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.

Heinicke is in his third season with Washington. He is one of the better backups in the league. The former undrafted free agent has plenty of experience, as he made 15 starts for the Commanders last season. Heinicke passed for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while going 7-8 as a starter.

Washington drafted Howell in the fifth round this year out of North Carolina. He played well in the preseason, passing for 547 yards and three touchdowns. Rivera has chosen to go with the proven veteran rather than seeing what he has in Howell, at least for now.

Ron Rivera on rookie QB Sam Howell: “We think he’s on track, but Taylor right now gives us the best opportunity to be successful.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 18, 2022

The Commanders are 2-4 following their ugly 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz suffered a hand injury during the game and has not gotten the best news about the extent of it.