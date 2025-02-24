Report: 4 teams have inquired about Matthew Stafford

A new report revealed at least four teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders have shown early interest in Stafford, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Breer notes that other teams have also registered some initial interest in the veteran quarterback.

It remains unclear just how willing the Rams are to entertain a Stafford trade, and what they would want in return if they did make such a deal. No matter what, Stafford will want a new contract, one that could pay him in excess of $50 million per year. A first-round pick would also likely have to be on the table.

October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There are no surprises among this list of teams, all of which are in the market for a starting quarterback this offseason. The Giants have been linked to Stafford most prominently, but there is no indication that any serious negotiations have taken place to this point.

The Rams have allowed Stafford’s camp to speak with other teams in order for the quarterback to gauge his value. The tactic is seen as an effort on the Rams’ part to see what other teams would pay Stafford so they can make a decision on the quarterback’s future in that context. Still, the team being willing to even take that step suggests there is a chance the quarterback’s future with the organization is in some doubt.

Changes are coming to the Rams, whether they include Stafford or not. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on the way out, a decision Stafford might not be thrilled with.

Stafford turned 37 earlier this month, but is still playing at a high level. He threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.