Troubling new info surfaces about Broncos coach’s arrest

Denver Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted a police officer, and some troubling new details from the incident have now surfaced.

Wilhoite was booked into the downtown Denver jail on Sunday on suspicion of second degree assault of a police officer. The alleged altercation took place after Wilhoite dropped someone off at Denver International Airport, and TMZ has now obtained more information about the arrest.

An officer for the Denver Police Department says he was working a curb assignment in the East arrivals level of the airport just after 2 p.m. on Sunday when he saw Wilhoite’s 2021 Ford Bronco unattended. The officer told Wilhoite that the vehicle could not be left unattended. Wilhoite then allegedly told the officer to “shut the f– up” two times.

Jul 28, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite during training camp at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Wilhoite then allegedly bumped his chest into the officer. When the officer shoved Wilhoite in response, Wilhoite allegedly punched the officer with a closed fist and knocked him to the ground.

The officer says he then used a Taser on Wilhoite as the Broncos linebackers coach was trying to get into his vehicle to leave. Wilhoite allegedly got into his SUV and drove away once the effects of the Taser wore off.

The officer says he suffered injuries to his jaw, knees and possibly wrist during the incident.

Wilhoite was hired by the Broncos as outside linebackers coach when Sean Payton was named head coach prior to the 2023 season. The 38-year-old had previously worked as an assistant under Payton with the New Orleans Saints. Wilhoite also spent two years as a linebackers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers before reuniting with Payton in Denver.

Wilhoite played linebacker in the NFL for six-plus seasons from 2011-2017. He went undrafted in 2011 and then signed with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League before landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilhoite spent the bulk of his career with the 49ers and then finished with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He started 45 games over his final four seasons and had 298 total tackles in his career.