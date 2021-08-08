Ron Rivera appears to troll Jason Garrett, Deion Sanders with ‘coach’ comment

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett had an awkward exchange with a reporter this week, and Ron Rivera may have thrown a friendly jab at him on Sunday. It’s also possible that the Washington Football Team coach was trolling Deion Sanders.

As Rivera was exiting his Sunday press conference, a reporter thanked him and called him “Ron.” Rivera joked that he would rather be called “coach.”

Ron Rivera ended his presser and some reporters said, "Thank you, Ron." He turned around with a wide smile and said: "Oh, it's coach." Then he winked and walked off. "Just kidding," he said. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2021

Garrett was wrapping up his press conference with the media earlier this week and said “good to see you guys” before walking off. He then needled reporters for not showing the same type of enthusiasm.

Jason Garrett would like to be called "Coach." Noted. pic.twitter.com/JR5Ha9Omr1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2021

Some interpreted that to mean Garrett wants to be called “coach,” but ESPN’s Todd Archer said that was not the case. He said Garrett always greets the media like that and was giving them a hard time for not saying “good to see you” back. Still, Rivera may have been taking a shot at his division rival.

Or, Rivera could have been trolling Sanders, who recently made a huge fuss about being called by his name rather than “coach.” Sanders later sent a cryptic tweet in which he appeared to deny being angry.

Whatever the case, Sunday’s quip from Riverboat Ron was well timed.