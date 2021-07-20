Deion Sanders walks out of SWAC Media Day after being called ‘Deion’

Deion Sanders is a very particular guy.

The Jackson State head coach participated in SWAC Media Day event at the Sheraton-Birmingham on Tuesday. But he walked out of the event over what he was called.

According to a story by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger’s Langston Newsome, Sanders was upset about being called “Deion” by a reporter. He apparently walked out of the event after being called “Deion” for a second time.

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders told Nick Suss from the Clarion Ledger.

“If you call Nick (Saban), Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later added. “Treat me like Nick.”

This is somewhat of a strange gripe for Sanders, largely because his portrayal of Saban is inaccurate. Plenty of people call the Alabama coach “Nick,” especially in a media setting.

Maybe Deion was just trying to make a joking reference to the reporter who flipped out last year about Coach Saban’s name.