Ron Rivera says Washington’s trick play inspired by ‘Little Giants’

The Washington Football Team ran a fumblerooski to perfection during Thursday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, and Ron Rivera says the creative play was inspired by a children’s movie.

In the second quarter of the game, Washington ran the trick play and picked up a first down in the red zone.

#WashingtonFootball runs a variation of the Annexation of Puerto Rico fumblerooski play against the Cowboys. #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/hDafRkbJ47 — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) November 26, 2020

After the team’s 41-16 win, Rivera said he got the trick play from the movie “Little Giants.” In that movie, the Giants use a trick play in their game against the Cowboys that they called “The Annexation of Puerto Rico,” which is a fumblerooski play.

What’s incredible is that Rivera also ran the play in 2011 and attributed it to “Little Giants.”

The Annexation of Puerto Rico has been very very good to Rivera.