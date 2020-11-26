Video: Washington pulled off a fumblerooski trick play against Cowboys

The Washington Football Team got very creative on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and it somewhat paid off for them.

In the second quarter of Thursday’s game, Washington pulled out a fumblerooski-type play. Alex Smith and J.D. McKissic combined for a play that sufficiently confused the defense enough to give the team a solid gain. Some even compared it to the famous “Annexation of Puerto Rico” play from “Little Giants.”

Did Washington just run the Annexation of Puerto Rico because I'm pretty sure Washington just ran the Annexation of Puerto Rico #LittleGiants #Washington #Cowboys #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/voVPB1k9LW — John Breech (@johnbreech) November 26, 2020

Washington ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive, so it’s safe to say things paid off.

Fun fact: Ron Rivera has done this before with a play based on that exact movie. It’s entirely possible he dusted it off for use here.