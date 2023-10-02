Ex-Pro Bowl TE Russ Francis dies in plane crash

Former NFL Pro Bowl tight Russ Francis was killed in a plane crash over the weekend.

Francis, who played for the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers across 13 NFL seasons, was one of two people who died on Sunday in a plane crash at Lake Placid Airport in New York. He was 70.

Francis and another man, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s senior vice president Richard McSpadden, were the two occupants of a plane that attempted to return to the airport due to an emergency, according to a statement from the AOPA. The plane failed to make the runway and crashed and Francis and McSpadden died in the crash.

Aaron Marbone of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that Francis had recently purchased the Lake Placid Airways scenic tour business. FAA records show that Francis was authorized to fly single- and multiengine planes and helicopters.

Francis’ younger brother, Ed Francis, confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“My older brother Russ Francis was just killed in an airplane crash in Lake Placid, New York,” Ed Francis wrote. “Flying was my brother’s lifelong passion, and perhaps a fitting way for him to go. God speed to you my big brother!!”

The Patriots and 49ers both issued statements on social media.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis. Our condolences are extended to Francis’ family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sgrrPZ5Ui4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2023

The #49ers are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former tight end and Super Bowl XIX champion Russ Francis. pic.twitter.com/CzKOCpHv4D — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 2, 2023

Francis was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 1975 NFL Draft. He made three straight Pro Bowls with the team from 1977-1979. Francis later signed with San Francisco and won Super Bowl XIX with the Niners. He returned to the Patriots for a second stint to finish his career and retired in 1989.

Francis had 393 catches for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career.