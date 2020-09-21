Russell Wilson sends condolences to James White after awful news

Russell Wilson sent condolences to James White prior to a game between their teams on Sunday night.

News emerged late Sunday that White’s parents were involved in a fatal car crash. White’s father Tyrone was killed in the crash, and his mother is in critical condition.

White was made inactive for the game between his New England Patriots and Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks. Even though the game was less than a few hours away, Wilson sent his thoughts to White via Twitter.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

White was listed as inactive for the game due to personal reasons. The 28-year-old running back is in his seventh season with the Patriots.