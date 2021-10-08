Russell Wilson’s consecutive starts streak in danger over finger injury?

Russell Wilson suffered a gruesome looking injury during Thursday night’s game between his Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, and the star quarterback may be in danger of missing a start for the first time in his NFL career.

Wilson will undergo an MRI on Friday and then meet with a hand specialist. While X-rays came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is too early to rule out surgery for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

The X-Rays did not show a fracture, but as we’ve seen with other players recently (Gronk, Tua), MRI and other tests can reveal more. Surgery is a possibility and part of the evaluation proces. But more answers coming today. https://t.co/inf5EIXB71 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

Wilson was attempting a pass in the third quarter of Seattle’s 26-17 loss when his fingers hit Aaron Donald’s arm as Wilson followed through. His right middle finger was shown bending in the wrong direction immediately after. You can see the photo and video here, but beware that the injury was a bit graphic.

Though Wilson somehow remained in the game through Seattle’s next possession, he was eventually replaced by Geno Smith.

Wilson has not missed a start in his 10 NFL seasons. Thursday night’s game marked his 149th consecutive start, which ranks sixth all time and is second among active players behind only Matt Ryan. If the injury is one he can play through, expect him to be on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.