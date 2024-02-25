Report: Russell Wilson could make surprising contract decision

Russell Wilson could soon become one of the biggest names on the free-agent market, but that does not mean he is going to be paid accordingly.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the belief around the NFL is that the Broncos plan to release Wilson at some point in the coming weeks. Denver still owes Wilson $39 million in guaranteed money, so the 35-year-old is getting that much from his current team next season no matter what happens.

Because he is still owed so much money from the Broncos, Wilson might be willing to sign with a new team at a heavily discounted rate.

“The feeling is he’ll sign for considerably less, maybe even the league minimum, because he’s got all that money in hand guaranteed. And so, he’s going to have options,” Fowler said, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. “The feeling I get from talking to teams and scouts is that he’s still an NFL starter, there will be a job somewhere for him.”

Wilson’s $37 million salary for 2025 becomes guaranteed if he is still on Denver’s roster on March 17, so they will probably cut him before then. The Broncos would obviously prefer to trade Wilson, but it is unlikely they will find a suitor because of his contract.

Though he has struggled since leaving the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson could easily command a salary of $20 million-plus on the open market. If his only priority is contending for a championship, he can just take the $39 million from the Broncos and give his next team a huge break, which would allow that team to assemble a better roster around him.

Oddsmakers have listed one intriguing team as a possible landing spot for Wilson.