Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf aiming to accomplish huge goal

DK Metcalf has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in football in his second NFL season, but the Seattle Seahawks star does not appear to be at any risk of getting complacent. If he and Russell Wilson are going to accomplish their ultimate goal, there’s simply no room for that.

Wilson told reporters on Thursday that he and Metcalf have had numerous conversations about becoming the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in NFL history.

“We talk about it all the time. We don’t shy away from it,” Wilson said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. “We talk about it almost every day.”

Obviously, Wilson and Metcalf have a long, long way to go before they enter that conversation. They would have to continue to produce at a high level together for years, which depends upon a number of factors including health and their respective contract situations.

At the very least, they’re off to a solid start. Metcalf had a little trouble finding his way as a rookie, but he’s second in the NFL this season with 788 receiving yards through eight games. His eight touchdown catches also ranks second in the league.

The mutual respect between Wilson and Metcalf certainly seems to be there. We saw an example of that with the comment Metcalf made about his QB to close out a recent press conference. No one is going to compare them to Joe Montana and Jerry Rice just yet, but Seahawks fans should be excited about the future.