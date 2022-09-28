Russell Wilson has great response to Eli Manning joke

Eli Manning’s somewhat controversial shot at Russell Wilson attracted the Denver Broncos quarterback’s attention, and he offered his response on Wednesday.

On Monday’s ManningCast, Eli Manning joked that the Broncos “should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell” in response to Denver’s struggles on offense so far in 2022. On Wednesday, Wilson was asked how he felt about the remark, and he had a great comeback.

Russell Wilson responded to Eli Manning’s joke that the Broncos should have paid Corliss Waitman $250M instead of him. “You talking about Chad Powers?” “I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers” pic.twitter.com/QvmLlgY8Q8 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 28, 2022

“You talking about Chad Powers? I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers,” Wilson remarked.

Wilson is referencing a recent viral video in which Manning donned a disguise and tried out for Penn State’s football team under the alias Chad Powers. Wilson’s memory is a good one, as he is indeed 3-0 head-to-head in his NFL career against Manning.

Wilson added that the joke was “part of the game” and “guys having fun,” which is essentially what Manning said about it as well. The Broncos quarterback clearly wasn’t dwelling on it.

Wilson has a lot more to deal with than a crack by an ex-quarterback. He has shown he is paying attention to criticism, but that is an example of something much more relevant to his play.