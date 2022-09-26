Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note.

Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall Hinton on 3rd-and-10 in the fourth quarter. The play kept what turned out to be Denver’s game-winning drive alive. Wilson made the throw while running to his left, which he was quick to point out when a reporter asked him about it following the 11-10 win.

Great line postgame from Russell Wilson about his 27-yard throw to Kendall Hinton on third down during the touchdown drive: "I guess I can still go left" Russ says offense needed to find ways to get first downs in the 4th. He had to use his legs. — Phil Milani (@philmilani) September 26, 2022

That was Wilson’s way of taking a swipe at Pete Carroll. After the Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos in Week 1, Carroll noted that one of the goals for his defense was to get Wilson moving to his left. The coach said Wilson is less effective when rolling left, which is pretty much true of any right-handed quarterback. In this instance, Wilson made a beautiful throw at a crucial point in the game.

Wilson’s completion to Hinton was one of very few offensive highlights for either team on Sunday night. The game was so ugly that everyone made the same joke about it on social media. Despite that, Wilson came away with a win and got to prove his former coach wrong. That had to have felt pretty good.