 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 1, 2021

Russell Wilson gives positive update about finger injury

November 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson provided a positive update about the status of his finger injury on Monday.

Wilson shared a picture of the pin that had been in his finger, but was apparently removed Monday.

It may be an indicator that Wilson won’t miss any more time. The Seahawks are on their bye week this week, and don’t play again until they face the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 14. That also happens to be the week Wilson will be eligible to be activated from the IR.

Wilson sprained his middle finger in an Oct. 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, which required surgery. The Seahawks had been privately forecasting a relatively quick return for the quarterback. This makes it look like he’s very much on target to pull that off.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus