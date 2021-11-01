Russell Wilson gives positive update about finger injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson provided a positive update about the status of his finger injury on Monday.

Wilson shared a picture of the pin that had been in his finger, but was apparently removed Monday.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

It may be an indicator that Wilson won’t miss any more time. The Seahawks are on their bye week this week, and don’t play again until they face the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 14. That also happens to be the week Wilson will be eligible to be activated from the IR.

Wilson sprained his middle finger in an Oct. 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, which required surgery. The Seahawks had been privately forecasting a relatively quick return for the quarterback. This makes it look like he’s very much on target to pull that off.