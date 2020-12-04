Russell Wilson shares lofty goal for after retirement

Russell Wilson is in the middle of what will very likely be a Hall of Fame career. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is focused on making the most of his playing days, he also has a big goal for after he retires.

Wilson spoke with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for an episode on the quarterback’s “Dangertalk” podcast in late November. During the conversation, Wilson said he hoped to one day own the Seahawks.

“I’m fired up to get there. I would love to own the Seattle Seahawks one day,” Wilson told Cuban, via CNBC. “The city is so special … That would be one of my biggest goals in life.”

Wilson is a minority owner for the Seattle Sounders, an MLS team. NFL franchises are valued in the billions, and a team like the Seahawks would probably cost a few billion. Wilson is contracted to earn around $231 million during his playing career (through 2023). That’s a ton of money to be sure, but not the kind of money necessary to be a majority owner of an NFL team.

Wilson has a lot of work to do with his investments in order to hit that goal, though he could become a minority owner like another famous athlete.

Photo: Larry Maurer/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0