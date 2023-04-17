 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 17, 2023

Russell Wilson reportedly involved in scary golf cart accident

April 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was involved in a frightening accident on the golf course over the weekend, but fortunately it does not sound like anyone was injured.

A photo surfaced on social media Saturday from someone who said they were golfing at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton, Colo., when they saw a golf cart that Wilson was riding in flip over. Mat Smith of 104.5 The Fan in Denver confirmed that Wilson was riding in the cart.

Since no one was injured, it is safe to make all the “Broncos Country, let’s ride” jokes you want.

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his knee after the 2022 season, but he has already returned to offseason workouts. He must have given Sean Payton and company a scare when they found out he was riding on a golf cart that drove into a bunker. Expect Wilson to be much more careful on the links going forward.

Article Tags

Russell Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus