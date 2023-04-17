Russell Wilson reportedly involved in scary golf cart accident

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was involved in a frightening accident on the golf course over the weekend, but fortunately it does not sound like anyone was injured.

A photo surfaced on social media Saturday from someone who said they were golfing at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton, Colo., when they saw a golf cart that Wilson was riding in flip over. Mat Smith of 104.5 The Fan in Denver confirmed that Wilson was riding in the cart.

Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE. Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday. No one was hurt. All is well. The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in @DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/repHtGY9D0 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 16, 2023

Since no one was injured, it is safe to make all the “Broncos Country, let’s ride” jokes you want.

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his knee after the 2022 season, but he has already returned to offseason workouts. He must have given Sean Payton and company a scare when they found out he was riding on a golf cart that drove into a bunker. Expect Wilson to be much more careful on the links going forward.