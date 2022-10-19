Russell Wilson seems to have dropped his new catchphrase

Back in preseason when hopes were high for the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson inadvertently became linked to a new catchphrase. Much like those high hopes, the rallying cry seems to be falling by the wayside.

Wilson had begun ending interviews and press conferences with “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” since debuting it in a preseason promo. The rallying cry became a catchphrase, partly for its corniness and partly because Wilson simply kept using it.

That might be over now. According to The DNVR’s Zac Stevens, Wilson appears to have dropped the phrase as a sign-off, at least for now, having failed to use it in each of his last two press conferences.

For a second-straight press conference, Russell Wilson did NOT say “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride” at the end of his presser. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 19, 2022

As recently as two weeks ago, Wilson was still using the phrase despite the Broncos’ bad start to the season. Maybe he noticed how badly he was being roasted for it and decided it was better to quietly retire it for the time being.

The Broncos have the second-fewest points in the league, ahead of only the Houston Texans, who have five fewer points in one fewer game. Broncos Country is very much not riding right now, so few fans are going to be sad to see the phrase go.