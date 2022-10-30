Russell Wilson still battling shoulder injury?

Russell Wilson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was in question due to a hamstring injury, but all indications were that the shoulder ailment he dealt with earlier in the season was no longer an issue. That is, until the game got underway.

Wilson threw an interception on his second pass of the game in London. He made a bad throw down the left sideline while trying to force the ball to Courtland Sutton.

Not long after the pick, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge reported that Wilson was icing his throwing shoulder between drives. Announcer Steve Levy also said on the ESPN+ broadcast that Wilson told the network the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 4 caused him to feel pain he has never felt before. Many, including ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, noted that it is highly unusual for a quarterback to apply ice to his shoulder during a game. That would typically cause muscles to tighten.

Whatever the case, Wilson’s shoulder obviously was not feeling great. There was one very concerning report about the injury earlier in the year, but there was no mention of it on this week’s injury report.