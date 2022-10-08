Concerning new details emerge about Russell Wilson’s shoulder injury

We now have a better idea of why Russell Wilson suddenly looks unable to cook.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson is battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder. Schefter says Wilson suffered the injury in the second quarter of Denver’s Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders but played through it the rest of the game as well as during their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Previous reports had said that the nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson was dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain in his shoulder. He flew to Los Angeles after the Week 5 loss to the Colts for a procedure to address the injury.

While there is some overlap depending on the severity, tears generally tend to be more serious than strains. Schefter also notes that Wilson is not expected to need surgery nor miss time with the injury. But doctors reportedly believe that his injury could linger for multiple weeks.

The Broncos, who next play on Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers, are now 2-3 on the season as Wilson has been in uncharacteristically poor form. The team already suffered multiple season-ending injuries to key players and now have another bad break to overcome with Wilson’s shoulder.