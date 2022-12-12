Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head

Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling in the fourth quarter and hit the turf hard (more here).

CBS showed Wilson with a huge knot on his head after bumping his head.

This close-up of the Russell Wilson injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/GSUnpgQwpz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2022

Wilson went to the medical tent for a check. He was later ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Wilson was 23/36 with three touchdown passes before being concussed. Brett Rypien replaced him.