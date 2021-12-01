Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, but the star quarterback does not seem to be hitting the panic button.

A day after Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington, Wilson took to Twitter with what appeared to be a message for Seahawks fans. Part of the message was, “The breakthrough is coming!”

WORSHIP in the midst of the storm…🙌🏾

The breakthrough is coming! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 1, 2021

Seahawks fans probably want to know one thing — when?

Seattle is now 3-8 on the year. They have lost six of their last seven, with the lone win coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll host the division rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which is another tough game. The Seahawks would likely have to win out in order to have any shot at reaching the postseason, and that almost certainly is not going to happen.

Wilson’s optimistic message could be viewed as a positive sign after one NFL insider made a bold claim about his future. That said, 2021 is starting to look like a lost season in Seattle.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports