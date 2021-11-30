NFL insider makes bold claim about Russell Wilson’s future

Russell Wilson stopped just barely short of asking the Seattle Seahawks for a trade last offseason. Wilson was unhappy with the state of the team at the time, but the Seahawks made some offseason acquisitions and seemed to smooth things over with their franchise quarterback. Given how things have gone this year, it is fair to wonder if the trade talk will come up again this winter.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said on “Get Up!” Tuesday morning that he believes the 2021 season could be Wilson’s last in Seattle. He cited the team’s 3-8 record and the fact that Wilson has never been on a team this bad.

“His agent gave a list of team’s that he would accept a trade to. Some of those teams still need a quarterback,” Graziano said. “They’re 3-8. This is not something that has happened in Russell Wilson’s career, this kind of losing. He was already dissatisfied on some level. They managed to put it behind them, but it’s going to come up again.”

Wilson’s agent said back in February that the quarterback had not demanded a trade. However, he provided a list of four teams that Wilson would be open to playing for. Of those teams, Graziano and his colleagues feel the New Orleans Saints would be the one to watch.

Wilson has been Seattle’s starting quarterback since 2012. The team has never finished worse than 9-7 since drafting him.

There may have been drama between Wilson and the Seahawks several months ago, but all indications were that it was resolved. That doesn’t mean the 32-year-old is thrilled with his situation, and a losing season could bring back some of those frustrations.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports