Russell Wilson sends clear message about his future with Broncos

The Denver Broncos appeared to signal that they will move on from Russell Wilson when they benched him late in the 2023 season, but the star quarterback is not openly rooting for a fresh start elsewhere.

Wilson discussed his future during a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. In a teaser from the interview that was released on Sunday, Wilson sent a strong message about his future in Denver.

“I’ve got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years and what I’ve gone through. Whether if it’s in Denver or somewhere else. I hope it’s in Denver,” Wilson said. “I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”

Wilson, who is 35, added that he is planning to play five more seasons. He is hoping to win multiple championships during that stretch but wants to “be in a place that wants you.”

Even if Wilson wants out of Denver, he has nothing to gain from telling the truth. All indications have been that the Broncos plan to part ways with him. They will probably have to cut him if they do. Should Denver go that route, Wilson may even give his next team a heavy discount.

Wilson finished with 3,076 yards, 26 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in his first season under head coach Sean Payton. The results were a lot better than the year before, but Payton has not denied that he is looking for a potential upgrade.