Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play

The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.

After running the ball three times in a row to get to 4th-and-1, the Broncos decided to come out in shotgun on 4th-and-1 following timeouts called by both teams.

Wilson threw a pass in the end zone that was broken up by Stephon Gilmore. But fans noticed that Wilson screwed up and missed an open KJ Hamler.

The Broncos had a man open on the 4th and 1 play at the end of the game, but Russ didn't see him. pic.twitter.com/8N0CXfXFkq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 7, 2022

Not only was Hamler open when he made that cut, but he also was open as he headed to the end zone. Wilson had a few opportunities to find the receiver, but was looking elsewhere.

Indianapolis won 12-9 on that play. Hamler was seen bashing his helmet into the turf after the play because he knew he was open and Wilson missed him.