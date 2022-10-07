 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play

October 6, 2022
by Larry Brown

KJ Hamler open in the field

The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.

After running the ball three times in a row to get to 4th-and-1, the Broncos decided to come out in shotgun on 4th-and-1 following timeouts called by both teams.

Wilson threw a pass in the end zone that was broken up by Stephon Gilmore. But fans noticed that Wilson screwed up and missed an open KJ Hamler.

Not only was Hamler open when he made that cut, but he also was open as he headed to the end zone. Wilson had a few opportunities to find the receiver, but was looking elsewhere.

Indianapolis won 12-9 on that play. Hamler was seen bashing his helmet into the turf after the play because he knew he was open and Wilson missed him.

